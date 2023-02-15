D4 restaurant launches 'perky pensioners menu' for foodies over 65

This is not your average early bird.

We're all well aware of the many perks that come with turning 65 - the free bus and train passes, cashing in on that sweet sweet pension and, if you're doing it right, booking in for some variation of all-inclusive Caribbean Cruise - but we've just been made aware of a new one to add to the list.

Donnybrook restaurant Berman and Wallace have just announced a new menu specifically for over 65s with basque style chicken, fish and chips, burgers and more, all at a v. reasonable price.

The menu is bountiful in terms of options and will set you back just €10.50 for a main course, €16.50 for 2 courses and €23 for 3 courses. Not to be sniffed at in this economy.

Calling all foodies over 65!!

Round up your friends root out your ID and if you’re lucky enough to be over 65 come try our PERKY PENSIONERS LUNCH MENU Monday & Friday

Main course €10.50

2 courses €16.50

3 courses €23 @allthefood_ @DonnybrookD4 @RanelaghLife @LovinDublin pic.twitter.com/rHyEmzpvOr — Berman and Wallace (@and_berman) February 13, 2023

Launching the menu on Twitter, the B&W team wrote:

Starters consist of a baked beetroot and goats cheese salad, Vietnamese-style chicken salad or jamon croquetas, while desserts include a warm chocolate brownie or pear and almond tart. You can even add a sneaky glass of wine for €5.

If you're over 65 and want to get the gang together, or if you're skilled in the area of fake ID crafting, Berman and Wallace is your only man.

