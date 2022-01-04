Dublin 20 spot launch The Hungry Games for locals isolating this week!

By Katy Thornton

January 4, 2022 at 10:13am

Calling all those isolating with Covid-19 in the Dublin 20 area - this may just be what you need to cheer you up!

With cases at an all time high in Ireland, it seems nearly everyone is currently isolating or restricting due to the coronavirus surge. Goats Gruff at Strawberry Hall hopes to cheer these people up, with a spot of lunch. And not just any lunch, but a free lunch.

Goats Gruff launch The Hungry Games this week, to assist and cheer up those isolating with coronavirus.

Every day this week they are going to deliver lunch to one lucky household stuck isolating with coronavirus. If you are one of these people, or know someone who is within a 5km distance of Goats Gruff, just comment and tag them on their Instagram post to be in with the chance of winning. Entrants could win some stunning wood-fired sambos, rocky roads, and coffees, curtesy of Goats Gruff.

So get commenting and tagging. This might just be the perfect way to cheer up a loved one if they're stuck inside at the moment. Spice up their isolation with some delicious food - provided they haven't lost their taste and smell!

Goats Gruff opens Monday to Friday 8am to 3pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 9am to 3pm.

Header image via Instagram/goatsgruffdublin

"What an end to 2021" Kakilang on Bachelors Walk suffers second break in of the year

