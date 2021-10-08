6 foods to try in Dublin this weekend

We've got quite the mix of feeds this weekend

From octopus to pistachio pain au chocolats, there's a little something for everyone on our weekly round up of foods to try.

1. Dirty fries, The Schoolhouse

Location: Ballsbridge

Loaded fries are not just the cure for a night out. Sometime it's nice to enjoy them sober (and not when you're hanging to bits). The Schoolhouse in Ballsbridge is serving a fan batch of them at the weekend, with pepper sauce (which is slightly more gourmet than the typical garlic fries from the chipper).

2. Pistachio Pain Au Chocolat, Goats Gruff

Location: Strawberry Beds

You can always count on Goats Gruff to come up with some stunning pastries. The pistachio pain au chocolat is no exception. They're also doing their kinder bueno blondies this weekend. Chef's kiss. They open 9-3 on Saturday and Sunday.

3. Gnocco Fritto, Sienna's

Location: Malahide

If you're looking for something a little bit different, this gnocco fritto is perfect. Sienna's serves this deep fried dumpling with parmesan whip, salami romana, and garlic scented oil. The perfect starter for a night of fine dining.

4. Grilled Octopus, L'Gueuleton

Location: Fade Street

This won't be for everyone, but if you're a fish fan, particularly an octopus fan, L'Gueuleton has a must try for you. Their autumn menu includes this dish which consists of grilled octopus, squid ink risotto, carrot mousse, and chorizo. They're also doing a gorgeous lobster ravioli with buttermilk truffle foam, and bisque. For if you're feeling boujie.

5. Pecan and Salted Caramel Bun, Bread 41

Location: Pearse Street

Bread 41 never fail to impress with their amazing pastries. These pecan and caramel buns are the perfect way to sweeten up your weekend. Get down there early on a Saturday or Sunday to avail of their delicious creations.

6. Bao Buns, Bao Bun Street Food

Location: Aungier Street

If you've never tried bao buns, first of all, why? Second of all, there's no better place to do so than Bao Buns Street Food on Aungier Street. They're the perfect mix of salty and sweet, and they do meat and vegetarians options.

Let us know what you end up trying this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/goatsgruffdublin

