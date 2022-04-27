PSA for pastry lovers, Bread 41 2.0 is on the way

Exact location TBC...

Well if this isn't the best news you'll hear all day, I don't know what is. Pearse Street's Bread 41 is an absolute haven for creative baked goods and brunch dishes, and we're so excited to learn that they're opening a brand new spot in Dublin soon. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, saying:

"BREAD41 2.0 COMING SOON Any guesses where our NEW location is?"

Advertisement

Where do you reckon their new location will be? We'll personally be checking their socials non-stop until they release the news.

In the meantime, Bread 41 on Pearse Street opens 7am to 3pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on weekends. They run out of pastries pretty early in the day (for good reason) so if you're hoping to indulge, make sure you get down there first thing.

Their eatery, which opened late last year, opens Friday to Sunday from 9am to 4pm. You'll want to make a booking to avoid disappointment; you can do so HERE.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Chicken fingers and smash burgers collide at this new Harold's Cross spot