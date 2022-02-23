Farmer Browns Rathmines reopens following extreme flooding

At long last, the burger shpot is back.

At the beginning of the year we reported that the Rathmines Farmer Browns branch had to shut due to extreme flooding. Over the Christmas period the premises flooded, forcing them to keep their doors closed for the foreseeable future. While their other branches were able to reopen, this was a blow during a time where hospitality was already suffering.

Thankfully as of today, Farmer Browns Rathmines is back up and running after renovations.

Not only have they renovated since the flooding, Farmer Browns have added some new dishes to their Rathmines menu. They've even teamed up with toastie specialists Meltdown, with branches on Montague Street and Leeson Street, to create a very special sambo. The 'Honey Hot Stuff' comes with honey glazed baked ham, melted mozzarella, cheddar, house ranch, and of course, some of Meltdown's Hot Stuff hot sauce.

If you were thinking about where to eat out this weekend, think no further. Give Farmer Browns a call and show them some well deserved love after nearly two months of being shut.

You can make a booking online HERE or give them a call.

Header image via Instagram/farmerbrownsdublin

