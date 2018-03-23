Food and Drink

Five Guys Is Opening ANOTHER Dublin Location In The Near Future

Will you be trying it out?

Five Guys Queue Main

Many an enlightened wanderer has returned to Ireland after their J1 with tales of the legendary Five Guys fast food chain and its almost supernaturally scrumptuous burgers.

For a long time it was a mere myth round these parts, but then Five Guys set up shop in Dundrum Town Centre and folks were queuing around the block to get their grubby paws on that sweet, sweet meat.

While the hype soon died down for their initial Dublin location, we predict more gargantuan queues on the horizon, as the US burger behemoth has just announced they're setting up another location in Dublin...

A post shared by @fiveguysireland on

They've yet to announce where their new location will but they're just beginning to start the recruitment process for staff, so we should be getting an update very soon indeed.

If you've never experienced it for yourself, the fast food joint's menu includes a small selection of burgers (regular, cheese, or with bacon), hotdogs (also in regular, cheese, or bacon), fries cooked in peanut oil (regular or Cajun-style), and sandwiches (BLT, grilled cheese, and veggie). 

Are you looking forward to this new addition to Dublin's burger scene? As always, let us know what you think in the comments.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

