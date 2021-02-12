Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Glovers Café appeals for help after storefront continuously vandalised 

By Sarah Finnan

February 12, 2021 at 10:45am

Share:

Asking the public for their help, owners at local Bray coffee spot Glovers Café have reached the end of their tether.

Continuously arriving into work to find glass bottles and other debris littering the outside of the shop, it's clear that the whole thing has taken its toll.

Venting their frustrations on social media this morning, the team shared a lengthy message over on Instagram, writing:

"Do people honestly have nothing better to be doing? Small businesses are struggling as it is without having these low life losers making it harder. Going into work first thing & finding something to clean up every morning is a disgrace and can really impact your day."

Commenting that they have put in "huge time, effort and money" into the appearance of their business, owners admitted that the past few months have been "hard".

Appealing for anyone with information on the matter to slide into their DMs, the Glovers Café team is hoping to find out who's responsible and finally put an end to the whole thing.

Header image via Instagram/@glovers.no7

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurants do their worst on THAT viral Weetabix challenge

Share:

Latest articles

The Dublin chef who's helping people to recreate the restaurant experience at home

Frontline staff can get free breakfast at The Westbury from next week

Dublin restaurants do their worst on THAT viral Weetabix challenge

"This one's for Keef" - A documentary on The Prodigy is coming to cinemas

You may also love

The Dublin chef who's helping people to recreate the restaurant experience at home

Frontline staff can get free breakfast at The Westbury from next week

Eight Dublin spots to get your doughnut fix this Fat Thursday

Tequila pizza is now a thing and it will soon be available in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.