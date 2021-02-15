Good news - Two Boys Brew will now be open on Tuesdays

Monday morning, sun is shining, and Two Boys Brew have just announced they'll now be open on Tuesdays - this week is already off to a stellar start.

Revealing that they'll be back in bizniz every Tuesday from here on out, they've gone all out for the occasion... even adding three new toasties to their offering and everything.

Joining all our favourite bakes, brekkie pots and porridge options on the menu, the new Tuesday toasties include the following:

baked ham, Dubliner cheddar and Two Boys Brew relish

black pudding, sage and onion stuffing, apple chutney, Dubliner cheddar and homemade mayo

Taureans leek and onions, feta, rocket and basil hummus

Hard to argue with the above.

Still serving up all of the usuals, they'll be firing up their coffee machine from 7:30am tomorrow.

So, tomorrow -pancakes for breakfast, toasties for lunch... and then back to pancakes for dinner and dessert? Excellent.

Header image via Instagram/Two Boys Brew

