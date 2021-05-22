Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

By Lynda Keogh

May 22, 2021 at 11:37am

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

Hello and welcome to my Ted Talk.

Putting an interesting and Asian twist on a traditional Irish mammy-dinner, Urbanity are making the classic bacon and cabbage dish muchhh more palatable (in my personal opinion).

Fluffy pillowy homemade baos filled with cuts of house cured bacon wrapped in a 'yuk sung' style cabbage roll. Wait thats not it - then this is topped with spiralised fried potato, bacon dust, pickled red cabbage, and topped with chimichurri.⁣

A taste of home and a taste of holidays, sounds good to me! Get down quick though, this special is only on the menu for the weekend!

This is the only way I will ever eat bacon and cabbage. A must try!

Lead Image via Instagram/urbanitydub

