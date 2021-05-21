Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2021 at 2:52pm

Share:
Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

If you haven't tried Kakilang yet, you're going to want to after seeing what they are serving up to the dessert lovers of Dublin, including Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and unreal Bubble Tea.

Located on Bachelor's Walk, Kakilang has become a favourite for bubble tea, authentic Taiwanese cuisine and their unreal looking Soufflé pancakes. Having opened in the manic, bizarre year that was 2020, it seems to have become a favourite amongst those with a sweet tooth.

What exactly is a Japanese Soufflé Pancake? It's just a fluffier, softer and ultra jiggly pancake that resembles a soufflé-like dish.

Alongside this unique dessert offering, Kakilang has a vast menu of dishes you may have never tried before, and some you know you'll love.

Their Taiwanese Fried Chicken Steak consists of a butterflied chicken breast coated in a light batter and unique salt and chilli Taiwanese spice seasoning.

Meanwhile, their Takoyaki, a Japanese street food, is described as an 'octopus ball', consisting of a batter filled with pieces of octopus, cabbage and scallions cooked in a cast iron shaped into a ball.

Some of the other dishes are simply divine-looking, such as their Molten Lava Custard Croissants, Double Choco Nutella Croissants and Mille Crepe Cake, to name just a few.

Of course, you'll have to get yourself some bubble tea while you're here. And their range is quite wide with a menu made up of unique flavoured drinks infused with tea, topped with chewy tapioca balls/pearls. Some of the flavours include Mango Black Tea, Snow Matcha, Red Bean Milk Tea, Peach Green Tea, Yakult Lime Green Tea and many more.

If you fancy heading along and trying some delicious Asian street food as well as Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and some great Bubble Tea, you'll find Kakilang on Bachelor's Walk, Dublin 1. Kakilang is open from 12pm to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 7.30pm on Sunday.

Check out their Instagram here.

READ NEXT: Where to get these unreal looking cannolis in Dublin

Header image via Kakilang.
Share:

Latest articles

The National Archeology Museum makes for a wonderful afternoon activity on a rainy day

Looking for your next weekend adventure? Fly through the Dublin Mountains on a zip wire

Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

The best time to enjoy the "outdoor summer" this weekend, according to the weather experts

You may also love

Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

13 great drive-thru and drive-by coffee spots to try on a miserable day

City Centre cafe's crepe sticks look like the ideal treat for when you're on the go in town

10 coffee trailers to try in the North Dublin area this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.