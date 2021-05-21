Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and Bubble Tea: Dessert lovers are mad for this city centre eatery

If you haven't tried Kakilang yet, you're going to want to after seeing what they are serving up to the dessert lovers of Dublin, including Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and unreal Bubble Tea.

Located on Bachelor's Walk, Kakilang has become a favourite for bubble tea, authentic Taiwanese cuisine and their unreal looking Soufflé pancakes. Having opened in the manic, bizarre year that was 2020, it seems to have become a favourite amongst those with a sweet tooth.

What exactly is a Japanese Soufflé Pancake? It's just a fluffier, softer and ultra jiggly pancake that resembles a soufflé-like dish.

Alongside this unique dessert offering, Kakilang has a vast menu of dishes you may have never tried before, and some you know you'll love.

Their Taiwanese Fried Chicken Steak consists of a butterflied chicken breast coated in a light batter and unique salt and chilli Taiwanese spice seasoning.

Meanwhile, their Takoyaki, a Japanese street food, is described as an 'octopus ball', consisting of a batter filled with pieces of octopus, cabbage and scallions cooked in a cast iron shaped into a ball.

Some of the other dishes are simply divine-looking, such as their Molten Lava Custard Croissants, Double Choco Nutella Croissants and Mille Crepe Cake, to name just a few.

Of course, you'll have to get yourself some bubble tea while you're here. And their range is quite wide with a menu made up of unique flavoured drinks infused with tea, topped with chewy tapioca balls/pearls. Some of the flavours include Mango Black Tea, Snow Matcha, Red Bean Milk Tea, Peach Green Tea, Yakult Lime Green Tea and many more.

If you fancy heading along and trying some delicious Asian street food as well as Japanese Soufflé Pancakes and some great Bubble Tea, you'll find Kakilang on Bachelor's Walk, Dublin 1. Kakilang is open from 12pm to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 7.30pm on Sunday.

Header image via Kakilang.