Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

By Sarah Finnan

March 11, 2021 at 4:55pm

Share:
Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

Famous for their doughnuts - of all varieties - Krispy Kreme goes all out when holidays are involved and Paddy's Day is no exception. 

As Irish people, we're well aware that there's more to life on the Emerald Isle than rainbows and leprechauns and greeting one another with a perky 'top of the morning to ya'... but we're willing to overlook the stereotype when doughnuts are involved.

Celebrating Paddy's Day with the release of a new limited-edition doughnut, the festive offering pays homage to the mischievous bearded man one might find at the end of a rainbow. Aptly called the Lucky Leprechaun, each one is hand decorated and comes filled with glorious golden caramel - the edible equivalent of a pot of gold.

Available from March 13th to March 17th, customers can opt for click and collect or have them delivered straight to their door courtesy of Uber Eats. Sold by the dozen, each box contains a mix of glazed and leprechaun doughnuts... giving you the best of both worlds as our gal Hannah Montana would say.

READ NEXT: Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

Share:

Latest articles

Hands on with the Huawei Freebuds 4i

Gardaí share photo as reminder that people will be fined for drinking takeaway alcohol on the street

Dublin shop hosting The Kind Fest - an online wellness event promoting kindness to the mind, body and planet

Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

You may also love

Dublin café launches new foodie venture and it's flippin' great

Popular Dublin pasta spot Grano back from hibernation this weekend

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

'Sad day' for Greenville Deli after thieves vandalise restaurant over weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.