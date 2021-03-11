Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

Famous for their doughnuts - of all varieties - Krispy Kreme goes all out when holidays are involved and Paddy's Day is no exception.

As Irish people, we're well aware that there's more to life on the Emerald Isle than rainbows and leprechauns and greeting one another with a perky 'top of the morning to ya'... but we're willing to overlook the stereotype when doughnuts are involved.

Celebrating Paddy's Day with the release of a new limited-edition doughnut, the festive offering pays homage to the mischievous bearded man one might find at the end of a rainbow. Aptly called the Lucky Leprechaun, each one is hand decorated and comes filled with glorious golden caramel - the edible equivalent of a pot of gold.

Available from March 13th to March 17th, customers can opt for click and collect or have them delivered straight to their door courtesy of Uber Eats. Sold by the dozen, each box contains a mix of glazed and leprechaun doughnuts... giving you the best of both worlds as our gal Hannah Montana would say.

