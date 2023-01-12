Lindt to cheer Dublin up on Blue Monday with free chocolate

Fancy some free Lindt chocolate?

Next Monday, January 16th is Blue Monday, allegedly the most depressing day of the year, but Lindt has come to the rescue.

Researchers have said that the third week in January is when we are at our lowest – it’s still freezing cold, the days are still darker, we’re broke because we haven’t been paid in weeks, we’re not socialising, and we’ve probably not booked any holidays.

It is also said to be the time motivation wanes, and New Year’s resolutions start failing.

Blue Monday was originally the concept of Dr. Cliff Arnall, a tutor at Cardiff University’s Centre for Lifelong Learning, in 2005. He calculated it using a series of factors, such as days since the last payday, days until the next Bank Holiday. Dr. Arnall also looked at the average temperature, hours of daylight, and number of nights in.

Lindt has decided to buck the trend of the most depressing day of the year by making the people of Dublin smile.

Commuters can look forward to some free Lindor chocolate next week.

The world-famous Swiss chocolate brand will be in Connolly Station in Dublin on Blue Monday. The Lindt team will be handing out FREE LINDOR treat bars of chocolate.

Their aim is to give the public a little pep in their step on Blue Monday.

Keep an eye out for these free bars of delicious LINDOR chocolate between 7.30 am and 12 pm.

We will never say no to free chocolate!

This article originally appeared on HER

Header image via Instagram/lindt_ireland

