Look no further than La Cocina Cuevas for Sunday brunch this weekend

By Katy Thornton

December 17, 2021 at 9:14am

La Cocina Cuevas have answered your Sunday brunch prayers.

Sunday brunch is one of life's greatest pleasures. La Cocina Cuevas is serving up some quality Mexican food this Sunday and you're not going to want to miss out on it. On the menu is a classic Breakfast Burrito, filled with bacon, chorizo, or cactus, Dan's Egg and Bean Burrito, for all the veggies, and Birria Queso Tacos, that come with consommé for dipping. Plus, we see the return of their infamous DUI Loaded Papas!

The menu is delicious and also affordable, with their prices ranging between €7-12 for mains. You can also get a sweet treat for as little as €3.50. Another bonus, filter coffee comes with one free refill, which let's be honest, might be a requirement for a Sunday morning.

La Cocina Cuevas opens on Sunday from 11am to 3pm. The food truck is based in Naul, North Dublin.

