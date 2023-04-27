Man spotted eating raw chicken drumsticks straight out of the packet

‘The chicken might be raw but he is definitely cooked’

A man has been caught on camera munching into raw chicken drumsticks after a trip to the supermarket.

Whilst most of us might nip into the supermarket for a sandwich, some crisps or perhaps a sweet treat if we fancied a quick snack, this guy went for a more unconventional, disgusting and dangerous bite.

A horrified shopper in Australia snapped the man on a travelator opening a packet of raw chicken drumsticks, before chomping into one.

The photos were shared on the S**t Adelaide Instagram page, leaving people aghast.

The caption on the post read: “A nutritious and delicious lunch of fashionably rare chicken at Westfield Marion.”

Advertisement

In the comments, people voiced their horror at the picture.

One person wrote: “Can someone please check to see if this man is still alive?”

Another said: “Is that raw chicken? Please tell me the photo is deceptive and it’s pieces of ham rolled up or something.”

Meanwhile, others had some humorous reactions to the wild snap.

One person commented: “The chicken might be raw but he is definitely cooked.”

A second wrote: “This king is so busy hustling he doesn’t have time to waste siting down to eat, or putting shoes on, or cooking his food. Few understand this grindset.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile someone else labelled him an “absolute savage” – for starting from the middle pack “instead of working from left to right.”

Just in case you needed reminding, eating raw chicken is not something you should ever do and can make you very, very ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that raw chicken is “often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.”

Eating raw or undercooked chicken will most likely give you food poisoning, symptoms of which include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Who knows what horrors may await this man in the coming days.

Header images via Instagram/shitadelaide via /mmmiska

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Everything you need to know about WellFest 2023

- We asked the Chat GPT bot where to eat out in Dublin and this is what it said

This article originally appeared on JOE UK