Need some lunch inspo? Our weekly sambo round up is in!

Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich, Juniors

Location: Ballsbridge

Juniors is doing a classic this week, choosing chargrilled chicken, tomatoes, rocket, and basil mayo. With ingredients like that, you just can't go wrong.

Strawberry Special, Goats Gruff

Location: Strawberry Hall

We're always here for a good ham and cheese rendition. Goats Gruff does theirs with sourdough, ham, fior di latte, red cheddar, red onions, juicy tomato, and garlic mayo. To be honest, anything with garlic mayo is going to taste great.

Turkey and Chorizo Melt, 147 Deli

Location: Parnell Street

It wouldn't be a weekly round up if we didn't include a special from 147 Deli. This week they have a turkey and chorizo melt, with steamed turkey, oak smoked turkey, crispy chorizo, cheddar, rocket, and chorizo mayo. We are very intrigued about the chorizo mayo, that's for sure.

Christmas Special, Hush

Location: Rathmines

Christmas has come early to this Rathmines sambo spot. Hush is serving up a Christmas sandwich that would make Ross Geller drool (and get insanely mad over if someone ate). It's got all the classic components, turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Get it while you can!

Brunch Sambo, Fable + Stey

Location: Blackrock

Who doesn't love a breakfast sambo? Fable + Stey is serving up this brunch sambo, with sausage, bacon, egg, white and black pudding, and some ballymaloe relish. The best way to start your day (is at Fable + Stey) (we love a rhyme).

Vegan Smash, RóCo Café

Location: Edward Street

A little something for our vegan friends. RóCo Café is doing a vegan lunch menu, including this vegan smash sandwich, comprising of avocado, cooked beetroot, semi-dried tomato, hummus, and rocket on seeded sourdough.

