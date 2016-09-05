Food and Drink

Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin

Tis far from ox tongue we were raised

Notions

Dublin has gone mad with the notions recently, from fancy boutiques to gourmet doughnuts. 

They aren't always a bad thing though - sometimes they just mean we have more exciting options to choose from. 

Here are 7 delicious dishes that would make your granny do a double take. 

1. Mac and Cheese - Skinflint 

There's nothing notions about the humble mac and cheese - but there is when you serve it in a serrano ham cup. 

Pretentious? Yes. 

Tasty? Also yes. 

Mac And Cheese

2. Beans on Toast - Slice Cafe

At €6.90 without any extras, Slice has the fanciest beans on toast we've ever had. 

It comes on sourdough bread and you can add avocado, sausage, bacon or smoked mackerel. 

Beans On Toast

3. Anything from Chapter One 

Does ox tongue with gribiche, white radish, hazelnuts and brown butter pique your interest? How about grilled lasagne of scallop and Atlantic crab with pickled seaweed butter and red dulse? 

You know a menu is notions when you're not 100% sure what half the items are, but sure you'd expect nothing less from a Michelin star restaurant. 

4. Gin and Tonic Gelato - Scoop

Scoop's Hendricks gin and Fever Tree tonic gelato is fairly high up on the notions scale. 

Not quite as bad as the avocado gelato they had at Easter though...

5. Lobster Benedict - San Lorenzos

Lobster not swanky enough for you? Eggs Benedict too passé? 

Why not try San Lorenzo's Lobster Benedict - a fabulously indulgent dish consisting of chopped warm lobster and crab, basil and red pepper, two poached eggs, a toasted bagel, asparagus, rock and lime, sauce choron and homemade fries. 

Phew!

6. Wild Partridge - L'Ecrivain

L'Ecrivain on Baggot Street serves wild partridge with beetroot, endive, fig and 'game faggot'. 

They also usually have venison, lobster and foie gras on the menu. 

Where would you be going, eh?


7. Pork neck - Luna 

Most of the Luna's menu is in Italian, which is utter notions to begin with, before we even get to the contents. 

Pork neck with celeriac, cavolo e patate stands out though. 

A post shared by Luis Graü (@lggrau) on

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

