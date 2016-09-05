Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin

Tis far from ox tongue we were raised

Dublin has gone mad with the notions recently, from fancy boutiques to gourmet doughnuts.

They aren't always a bad thing though - sometimes they just mean we have more exciting options to choose from.

Here are 7 delicious dishes that would make your granny do a double take.

1. Mac and Cheese - Skinflint

There's nothing notions about the humble mac and cheese - but there is when you serve it in a serrano ham cup.

Pretentious? Yes.



Tasty? Also yes.

2. Beans on Toast - Slice Cafe

At €6.90 without any extras, Slice has the fanciest beans on toast we've ever had.

It comes on sourdough bread and you can add avocado, sausage, bacon or smoked mackerel.

3. Anything from Chapter One

Does ox tongue with gribiche, white radish, hazelnuts and brown butter pique your interest? How about grilled lasagne of scallop and Atlantic crab with pickled seaweed butter and red dulse?

You know a menu is notions when you're not 100% sure what half the items are, but sure you'd expect nothing less from a Michelin star restaurant.

A post shared by Chapter One Dublin (@chapteronedublin) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

4. Gin and Tonic Gelato - Scoop

Scoop's Hendricks gin and Fever Tree tonic gelato is fairly high up on the notions scale.

Not quite as bad as the avocado gelato they had at Easter though...

A post shared by Scoop Dessert Parlour (@scoopparlour) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

5. Lobster Benedict - San Lorenzos

Lobster not swanky enough for you? Eggs Benedict too passé?

Why not try San Lorenzo's Lobster Benedict - a fabulously indulgent dish consisting of chopped warm lobster and crab, basil and red pepper, two poached eggs, a toasted bagel, asparagus, rock and lime, sauce choron and homemade fries.

Phew!

A post shared by San Lorenzos (@sanlorenzos) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

6. Wild Partridge - L'Ecrivain

L'Ecrivain on Baggot Street serves wild partridge with beetroot, endive, fig and 'game faggot'.

They also usually have venison, lobster and foie gras on the menu.

Where would you be going, eh?





A post shared by l'Ecrivain Restaurant Dublin (@lecrivaindublin) on Sep 5, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

7. Pork neck - Luna

Most of the Luna's menu is in Italian, which is utter notions to begin with, before we even get to the contents.

Pork neck with celeriac, cavolo e patate stands out though.

A post shared by Luis Graü (@lggrau) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

READ MORE: The Ultimate Dublin Grub Bucket List - 50 Dishes You Have To Try Before You Die