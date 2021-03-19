One Dublin spot is recreating famous dishes from our favourite movies

Saying that they have a "little bit of weekend fun" planned, the Lennox Grocer team took to social media earlier this morning to get customers up to speed.

Explaining that they'll be recreating dishes inspired by some of their favourite movies, first up is the ram-don from the Academy Award-winning Parasite.

Sharing a clip from the Bong Joon-ho masterpiece, the guys described it as "an incredible film".

"The dish Ram-don or chappagurri, plays a central role in a pivotal scene and is basically just two packets of Korean instant ramen (chapagetti & neoguri) mixed together, in the movie these are combined with cubes of super expensive Korean Hanwoo sirloin."

Substituting the Hanwoo for a piece of Irish sirloin from The Corner Butchers on Clanbrassil Street, they went on to share the recipe for the Korean speciality. Advising that oyster mushrooms could be used as a veggie-friendly alternative, the good news is that they'll be stocking up on both types of ramen so you'll have no problem sourcing the bulk of the ingredients.

"We had fun doing this, if you want to try it yourself we are stocking both the types of ramen so drop in and pick them up then head to your local butcher to pick up some beef!"

What should their next project be do ya reckon? Bruce Bogtrotter's chocolate cake? Or maybe the spaghetti and meatballs from Lady and the Tramp? The possibilities are endless.

Header image via Instagram/Lennox Grocer