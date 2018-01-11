Dublin Pub Of The Week - Great Pints And A Laid-Back Atmosphere On The Banks Of The Grand Canal

Every day it seems like there are more and more options for places to go for a pint in Dublin yet many people still find themselves frequenting the same old haunts. In a new series documenting the best establishments the city has to offer, we're here to fill you in on some of great spots you may have missed. Week 1 - Smyth's On Haddington Road.

If you're a regular on the Dublin pub scene, it's easy to grow bored of the hustle and bustle of the busy drinking establishments around the St. Stephen's Green and Grafton Street areas.

Sometimes it's worth walking that small bit extra just to experience some of Dublin's fine, less frequented pubs just outside the dead centre.

Smyth's on Haddington Road is one of these places. Hidden behind Baggot Street Bridge and just off the Grand Canal, what you'll find is a cosy boozer which is ideal for a hot whiskey in the winter, sitting outside in the spring sunshine and cooling down at the height of summer.

Located in the midst of the office district around Grand Canal, Smyth's is perfectly located for a lunchtime snack and their toasties are well worth the €4.70 you'll pay for them.

If you're pottering about town or in for a bit of shopping, stretching the legs down to Percy Place would be well worth the effort. Don't be confused by the location mentioned in the third paragraph of this piece. The pub has two entrances, one on Percy Place with the outdoor smoking area facing onto Haddington Road.



Smyth's is the ideal way to start or finish a stroll along the water and its cosy and laid-back atmosphere will ensure you'll want to stay for a drink or two. A pint of Guinness will set you back €5.20 which is a lot cheaper than anything you'll find closer to the tourist hotspots.

The pub often fills up on big matchdays at the Aviva Stadium and it's a great spot to wet the whistle before or after a game. Friendly and helpful staff always go a long way and Smyth's has that in spades. A highly-recommended experience and a great spot to get the gang together.



