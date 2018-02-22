Food and Drink Pubs

The City Centre Roof Top Beer Garden You (Probably) Never Knew Existed

Sunny pints, anyone?!

Oneills Beer Garden

Did someone say pints?

Probably not, but it's the weekend so we all know there's only one thing on our minds. Lovely pints.

And what better place to have a drink in the city centre than a pub you probably pass every day, without having a notion that a glorious beer garden was waiting for you inside?

None, we hear you say and you're absolutely right.

Behold, the best little roof top beer garden you (probably) never knew existed.

O Neills Beer Garden 2

PHOTO CREDIT: M.J. O'Neills

Tucked away on the first floor of M.J. O'Neills pub on Suffolk Street (opposite the Molly Malone statue) is this small but mighty beer garden.

And while O' Neills might seem very touristy, it's a lovely Victorian pub that is well worth a visit even if you're a jaded Dubliner.

Recently refurbished, the beer garden now has two sets of seats from the old Lansdowne Road Stadium which were used as Substitute Bench and Sin Bin respectively for both the home and away teams in all major Rugby and Football fixtures at the venue over many years.

Perfect for an afternoon of pints if we do say so ourselves.

We can almost smell the history. And the pints.

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

beer gardens Pub beer gardens dublin rooftop beer garden M.J. O'Neills Dublin
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
The City Centre Roof Top Beer Garden You (Probably) Never Knew Existed
The City Centre Roof Top Beer Garden You (Probably) Never Knew Existed
10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
We Are Intrigued By This Unusual Burger That's Just Dropped In Dublin
We Are Intrigued By This Unusual Burger That's Just Dropped In Dublin
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
One Of Our Fave Coffee Shops Has Opened In A New Location And They're Serving Free Coffee This Morning
One Of Our Fave Coffee Shops Has Opened In A New Location And They're Serving Free Coffee This Morning
There's A Pink Gin, Pilates And Pizza Event On In This Wexford Street Bar
There's A Pink Gin, Pilates And Pizza Event On In This Wexford Street Bar
This Cool HipHop Brunch Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of The Month
This Cool HipHop Brunch Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of The Month
10 Places In Dublin Where Lunch For Two Costs Less Than €15
10 Places In Dublin Where Lunch For Two Costs Less Than €15
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Away FREE Beer On Friday If Neymar Or De Bruyne Score
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Away FREE Beer On Friday If Neymar Or De Bruyne Score
Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
Meat Lovers Will Love This Festival Taking Place Over The Weekend
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
News

Dublin Priest Reacts Strongly On Twitter To Marriage Statement By Irish Vatican Cardinal
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
Feature

"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
Dublin

PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week
Food and Drink

10 Mouthwatering Food Porn Snaps Spotted On #LovinDublin This Week

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night
Dublin

PICS: These Iconic Dublin Buildings Looked Absolutely Incredible Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group