د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

This Review Of Mad Egg Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We’ve all been in the position of this Mad Egg customer and it’s not easy.

You pop in, thinking you’re going to devour a lovely chicken burger only to realise you’re way too hungover for that sort of carry on.

All you really want is about five litres of water and to be told you’re going to be okay.

And that’s just what the generous staff at Mad Egg did for this customer.

As the review states, they ‘left me plenty of tap water and didn’t mind me vomiting in the toilets 3x’.

Very sound of them.

Have a look at the five star review here:

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK