This Review Of Mad Egg Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today

We’ve all been in the position of this Mad Egg customer and it’s not easy.

You pop in, thinking you’re going to devour a lovely chicken burger only to realise you’re way too hungover for that sort of carry on.

All you really want is about five litres of water and to be told you’re going to be okay.

And that’s just what the generous staff at Mad Egg did for this customer.

As the review states, they ‘left me plenty of tap water and didn’t mind me vomiting in the toilets 3x’.

Very sound of them.

Have a look at the five star review here: