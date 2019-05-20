د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

This Dublin Restaurant Serves a Mouth-Watering Nutella Burger

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

If you’re a massive fan of the chocolaty goodness that is Nutella then you may want to head to this Dublin restaurant this weekend.

Ruby’s Pizza and Grill at Point Square near the 3Arena has created a Nutella Burger as part of their new exciting brunch menu.

The ‘burger’ looks like the perfect dish for anyone with a sweet tooth and is made up of a dollop of Nutella deep fried in sweet batter and is served between a jam doughnut with vanilla ice-cream and strawberries.

This is what is looks like:

The Nutella Burger costs €8.95 at the restaurant – and you might want to book ahead if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on one.

Ruby’s Pizza And Grill serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30am – 2:30pm.

header image: still from RubysPizzaGrillPointSquare video/Facebook

 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK