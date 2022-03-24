Sweet Churro to open third location on Dame Street today

This should enhance your back-to-the-office lunchtimes significantly.

We come bearing good news this Thursday - Sweet Churro have opened a new branch where they'll be selling exactly that, this time at a handy location on Dame Street.

Along with their iconic fluffy churros with authentic Spanish hot chocolate, Sweet Churro will be serving up a new brunch addition - pancakes (!) at their Dame Street spot. Walking past this place on a daily basis is not going to be easy.

This is the third opening for Sweet Churro, who also have locations in Temple Bar and The Avon in Blessington.

Sweet Churro came to be in Ireland after two Venezuelan business women noticed the lack of churros on the Irish market (unforgivable, tbf) and began working on a recipe for their "crunchy clouds of deliciousness". They're the first ever churros available in Ireland, and they're plant based so everyone can get in on the action.

Sweet Churro's new Dame Street store will be open from 9am-6pm each day - hit them up for your midmorning snack, or after work sweet treat.

I recommend a healthy stalk of their Insta feed beforehand to work up an appetite. They've loads of options including plain churros with a cinnamon dusting, mini churros topped with strawberries, bananas and whipped cream, or a "sweet bath" - 6 crispy churros bathed in either chocolate, Dulce de Leche, Nutella, vanilla, white chocolate, maple or salted caramel. Dreamy.

Header image via sweetchurro.ie

