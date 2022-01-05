Swords wine bar to go ahead with Nollaig na mBan celebrations tomorrow night!

They still have tables available for booking!

Nollaig na mBan takes place on the 12th day of Christmas, January 6th. With restrictions curbing indoor service at 8pm, Shaker & Vine wine bar in Swords wondered if they should even host something for this annual event. After some deliberation, they have decided to go full steam ahead and to celebrate it regardless, while sticking within the current guidelines.

So if you're not quite ready to say goodbye to Christmas yet, why not enjoy one last Christmas party? Shaker & Vine are doing two or three course meals, depending on what you fancy, along with some bubbly on arrival, and a glass of house wine with your main course.

You can book a table through their website, or send them an email.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: There's now a new bar for aging Millennials that's even complete with Aisling copybooks