Tarbh in Clontarf to transform into an innovative new Chinese restaurant

Marrying Irish produce with modern Chinese cooking.

11B Vernon Avenue is switching things up once again with a new restaurant, with Tarbh turning into a new Chinese restaurant for Clontarf after ten months in business.

Tarbh, meaning Bull, opened towards the end of 2022, taking over from beloved spot The Pigeon House, which closed its doors after eight years last November. Tarbh were best known for their beef, as the name would suggest, and the announcement of their transformation has left customers devastated at its loss and excited at what's to come in equal measure.

The restaurant is morphing into something different, replacing the bull with a dragon as they move into cooking Chinese cuisine, with a brand new name, Jade.

According to their announcement, "Jade is going to serve stunning food using the best Irish ingredients & the best Chinese cooking" and has been described as one of "Dublin's most innovative & diverse Chinese restaurants."

The new premises will have chefs who have worked in some of Hong Kong's best kitchens to produce truly authentic Chinese cuisine.

Jade will launch as soon as the kitchen has been refit for purpose, so keep an eye on socials if you're looking to go.

