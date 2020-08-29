The Bakehouse has set up a brand new Click & Collect menu

The Bakehouse has set up a brand new Click & Collect service where you can grab all their goodies.

It's based on Bachelors Walk and CHQ, but their online service is now up and running.

They have just created a menu specifically for their Click & Collect service including pancakes, Mimosas, and the classic soup and sambo combo.

They took to their Instagram to announce the news and it gets even better as you can get 20% off your first order.

They have loads more on this menu and you can check it out here.