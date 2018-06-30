Feature Food and Drink

This Is Officially The Most Popular Hangover Cure Of All

Where would we be without it?

Screen Shot 2016 12 04 At 09 18 22

We're all familiar with that room-spinning, light-intensifying, stomach-curdling feeling.

The feeling of a violent hangover.

And there's no one to blame but ourselves so we have to just get on with it.

According to a survey by Booze Up, the fry up is the most popular cure of all cures. Yassss.

Shutterstock 102074827

Not surprising at all really. In second and third place were painkillers and water.

Naps, fizzy drinks, long showers, coffee, exercise and Netflix marathons were also amongst the most popular cures.

Screen Shot 2016 07 09 At 14 40 10

So next time you're feeling as a delicate as a flower after a few too many, make sure you've all the necessary ingredients.

Never be without a fry again.

H/T Independent.ie.

READ NEXT: This Is Where To Get The Best Fry-Up Breakfast In Every County In Ireland

fry fry up Hangover cure

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
This Is Officially The Most Popular Hangover Cure Of All
This Is Officially The Most Popular Hangover Cure Of All
Here Are The Best Beer Gardens In Every Dublin Postcode
Here Are The Best Beer Gardens In Every Dublin Postcode
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside
23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
23 Things You 100% Did In College (Whether You Want To Admit It Or Not)
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
14 Unforgettable Irish Ads From The Noughties
Here Are 9 Excellent Places To Go For A Swim In Dublin
Here Are 9 Excellent Places To Go For A Swim In Dublin
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
33 Thoughts We've All Had Walking Down The Grand Canal On Our Way To Work
I Checked Out A Café That I Had Been Following On Instagram For The Last Year
I Checked Out A Café That I Had Been Following On Instagram For The Last Year
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
16 Hilarious Things That Dubliners Overheard On The Luas
18 Things You Quickly Realise When You Start Working In An Office
18 Things You Quickly Realise When You Start Working In An Office
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
17 Things You'll Recognise When You're An Irish Person Living Abroad
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
News

Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
Lifestyle

This Dublin Nail Salon Is Doing FREE Rainbow Nail Art Today
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
News

This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Feature

Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
Food and Drink

Attention Chicken Wing Fans — There's A Festival Taking Place In Bray Very Soon That You Need To Know About
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
News

An Outdoor Cinema Screening Is Happening This Friday In Merrion Square
WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night
Video

WATCH: Billy Joel Sang 'On Raglan Road' At The Aviva Stadium Last Night

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group