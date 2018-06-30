This Is Officially The Most Popular Hangover Cure Of All

Where would we be without it?

We're all familiar with that room-spinning, light-intensifying, stomach-curdling feeling.

The feeling of a violent hangover.

And there's no one to blame but ourselves so we have to just get on with it.

According to a survey by Booze Up, the fry up is the most popular cure of all cures. Yassss.

Not surprising at all really. In second and third place were painkillers and water.

Naps, fizzy drinks, long showers, coffee, exercise and Netflix marathons were also amongst the most popular cures.



So next time you're feeling as a delicate as a flower after a few too many, make sure you've all the necessary ingredients.

Never be without a fry again.

H/T Independent.ie.

READ NEXT: This Is Where To Get The Best Fry-Up Breakfast In Every County In Ireland