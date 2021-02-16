Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

By James Fenton

February 16, 2021 at 12:38pm

Share:

Another week means another free pizza deal at The Back Page in Phibsboro and this week it's the turn of anyone called Jessica or Jasper.

The Back Page free pizza deal has been going on for quite some time now and the names of a large proportion of the Dublin population will likely have been covered already. "Not us," shout Jessicas and Jaspers across the city but fear not because your time has come.

People with both names can avail of free pizza (collection only) from Monday to Friday of this week and if your a Jessica or Jasper within the 5km radius, then there's a free pizza with your name on it.

All you have to do is phone up 0892382343 and make sure to have your ID when you collect. As Springfield's Jasper Beardley would say: "What a time to be alive."

READ NEXT: Happy Pancake Tuesday - Here are eight places to get pancakes in Dublin today

Share:

Latest articles

Saoirse Ronan's favourite Dublin nail bar is hosting a virtual night out' this month

Dublin deli teaming up with popular Firehouse Bakery to keep us all in bread

Powercut Clothing to match sales and donate clothing to Dublin Simon Community this week

WATCH: Archive footage of the 1986 Dublin Pancake Tuesday relay race

You may also love

Dublin deli teaming up with popular Firehouse Bakery to keep us all in bread

Happy Pancake Tuesday - Here are eight places to get pancakes in Dublin today

Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

You can get a free coffee with your pancake order at this popular Dublin spot tomorrow

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.