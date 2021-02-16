There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

Another week means another free pizza deal at The Back Page in Phibsboro and this week it's the turn of anyone called Jessica or Jasper.

The Back Page free pizza deal has been going on for quite some time now and the names of a large proportion of the Dublin population will likely have been covered already. "Not us," shout Jessicas and Jaspers across the city but fear not because your time has come.

People with both names can avail of free pizza (collection only) from Monday to Friday of this week and if your a Jessica or Jasper within the 5km radius, then there's a free pizza with your name on it.

All you have to do is phone up 0892382343 and make sure to have your ID when you collect. As Springfield's Jasper Beardley would say: "What a time to be alive."

