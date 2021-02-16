Happy Pancake Tuesday - Here are eight places to get pancakes in Dublin today

Pancake Tuesday has arrived and we're here to help you seek out the best spots to get pancakes in Dublin throughout the day.

Dublin is full of great spots to get pancakes on any day of the year but when it's Pancake Tuesday, you really can't say no. Here's a selection of some of the places to help you celebrate Pancake Tuesday in Dublin today.

Just remember to stay within your 5km!

Lemon Crêpe & Coffee Co

This spot on South William Street has some of the best pancakes, crêpes and waffles in the city.

Metro Café

Pancakes with eggs, bacon or whatever else your heart desires. Also on South William Street.

31 Lennox

There'll be free pancakes with every coffee sold at this Portobello spot today.

Póg

I mean just look at that photo... No words needed...

Catalyst Coffee

Cheating a bit, as this one's in Bray but if you happen to live across the Dublin/Wicklow border then this is a fine option.

Alma

Another Portobello spot but this time it's free coffee with every pancake order, rather than the other way round. More information here.

Headline 57

If you plain just don't wanna pay for your pancakes then make your way over to Headline 57 for FREE pancakes between 6pm and 8pm. More information here.

Free pancakes on Tuesday 6 to 8pm* Choose original (sugar and lemon) or Nutella pic.twitter.com/hf7tkPFezT — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) February 14, 2021

Fable & Stey

Or if you'd rather get creative and make your own pancakes at home, Fable & Stey are selling DIY kits for the big day. More information here.

(header pic: @pog_dublin)

