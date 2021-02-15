Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

You can get a free coffee with your pancake order at this popular Dublin spot tomorrow

By Sarah Finnan

February 15, 2021 at 3:14pm

Share:

Fancy a free cup of coffee with your Pancake Tuesday order tomorrow? Can't imagine anyone would answer 'no' to that so read on to find out where you should get your fix. 

No doubt you're all well aware that Pancake Tuesday is tomorrow. Only one of the best days of the entire year, I plan on marking the occasion exactly as you'd expect - by eating pancakes for every meal of the day.

Several Dublin spots will be serving up their own take on the brunch favourite, including much-loved Dublin 8 café Alma, who will even throw in a free cup of coffee with your order for good measure too.

Confirming that they'll have two different options available tomorrow - one sweet, one savoury - just order ahead of time via the Alma website and the team will have a freshly-brewed cup of scald waiting for you when you arrive.

Home to some of the city's absolute best pancakes, in my opinion, their dulce de leche version is a personal favourite. Anyone who can resist the pull of brandy and orange mascarpone has more willpower than I. Just the mention of it and I'm already drooling...

Find them on South Circular Road in Portobello.

Header image via Instagram/Alma Café

READ NEXT: Good news – Two Boys Brew will now be open on Tuesdays

Share:

Latest articles

Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

Ravers plan to host 'Paddy's Day rave' for 5,000 people

WATCH: The first official trailer for Netflix's new Biggie Smalls documentary is here

Good news - Two Boys Brew will now be open on Tuesdays

You may also love

Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

Good news - Two Boys Brew will now be open on Tuesdays

Dublin 8 bar is giving away free pancakes this Tuesday evening

Dublin coffee shop unveils incredible Valentine's selection of cakes

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.