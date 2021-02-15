You can get a free coffee with your pancake order at this popular Dublin spot tomorrow

Fancy a free cup of coffee with your Pancake Tuesday order tomorrow? Can't imagine anyone would answer 'no' to that so read on to find out where you should get your fix.

No doubt you're all well aware that Pancake Tuesday is tomorrow. Only one of the best days of the entire year, I plan on marking the occasion exactly as you'd expect - by eating pancakes for every meal of the day.

Several Dublin spots will be serving up their own take on the brunch favourite, including much-loved Dublin 8 café Alma, who will even throw in a free cup of coffee with your order for good measure too.

Confirming that they'll have two different options available tomorrow - one sweet, one savoury - just order ahead of time via the Alma website and the team will have a freshly-brewed cup of scald waiting for you when you arrive.

Home to some of the city's absolute best pancakes, in my opinion, their dulce de leche version is a personal favourite. Anyone who can resist the pull of brandy and orange mascarpone has more willpower than I. Just the mention of it and I'm already drooling...

Find them on South Circular Road in Portobello.

Header image via Instagram/Alma Café