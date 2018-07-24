Food and Drink

This Booze Free Drink Is Perfect For Gin Lovers Doing Dry January

Shutterstock 482388439

We all know January is a long month, but it feels really, really long this year.

Now, I'm undecided on whether this is down to it simply being January Blues OR the tiny fact that I've decided to do Dry January this month. I know, I know - not doing myself any favours, but one thing I have noticed is the unreal selection of booze-free alternatives this year.

About two weeks into the challenge, I got my hands on a few bottles of Noki & Co and was delighted to see an alternative for my fave drink. A low calorie, low carb, low sugar and booze-free gin and tonic alternative. Happy days!

I took them over to a friends house for a test-drive and we were all pleasantly surprised. As it's made using distilled juniper berries, you get that fresh taste as you would with gin and the natural botanicals gives it a little nudge into G&T territory.

One thing, it does taste like you've just made a G&T with plenty of tonic, but this didn't put me off. Throw in a few cucumber slices, a handful of ice and mix together in the all important GIANT gin glass and I'm a happy lady.

With just over a week to go in January, there are booze-free pubs opening up in the city and more alcohol-free versions of drinks popping up. It's actually quite refreshing to see how people's opinions of Dry January have changed.

If you fancy tasting Noki & Co’s alcohol-free premixed gin and tonic flavoured drink - and I highly recommend you do - it's available now in selected Irish bars and restaurants. Oh! They also have a Dry January offer on right now - check it out here

Cheers!

Zoe McGovern

Written By

Zoe McGovern

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
This Booze Free Drink Is Perfect For Gin Lovers Doing Dry January
This Booze Free Drink Is Perfect For Gin Lovers Doing Dry January
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Coffee AND Reusable Cup In Dublin This Morning
6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin
6 Amazing Places To Get Your Nacho Fix In Dublin
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China
News

Dublin Airport Is Getting A New Direct Flight Route To One Of The Biggest Cities In China
Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
Food and Drink

Seven Delectable Dishes To Cheer You Up This Blue Monday
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
Feature

This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
Feature

5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Lifestyle

Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group