This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin

Trying to find the perfect place to hang out over a few bites and a bottle of wine can often be a bit tough - most places in town are either too restaurant-y, or a bit too much on the socialite fancy cocktail scene.

Both fab for when that's the vibe you want, but when it comes to a few chilled out glasses of the precious grape with the gals you ideally want a place where you can kick your shoes off and lounge around.

Basically, we're talking about somewhere that's just like a dream sitting-room, except out of earshot of nosy housemates.

Sounds too good to be true? Nope - it exists, and it's right here in Dublin.

If you've never made the trip to The Dog House Blues in Howth then you need to get your wine-craving, pizza-gorging, hippy decor loving ass down there ASAP.

Subtly lit with fairy lights, candles and all sorts of lanterns, The Dog House will transport you to a world where all things are relaxed and pure.

Here's just some of the things you will fall in love with here:

The dreamy decor, both inside and out...

Where else can you find open fireplaces, hanging egg basket chairs, cushions, snuggly blankets and the softest sofas to sink your booty into?

Quirky features inside include a teenchy-tiny piano, a fake severed hand hanging from the ceiling, and moody paintings alongside swatches of velvet.

Their wood-fired pizzas are droolworthy...

I like to think of myself as a good judge of what makes a great pizza, and the crispy pies here are honestly some of the best I've had outside of Italy.

Scrumptious toppings include anchovies, crayfish, rocket and red onion, or - if you really want to go wild - get 'The Horny Bitch', their version of an aphrodisiac pizza which has asparagus, basil, chilli, garlic, honey, and is served with a side of two fresh oysters and tabasco.

Hot stuff.

Eh, hello.... It's BYOB!

Those four little letters instill a bit too much joy into our souls, but hey, it is what it is.

For just €5 corkage fee per wine bottle, you can sip on your own blend of choice or choose from their small yet well-sourced wine list.

If you're opting for the latter and want a real treat you can't go wrong with a bottle of their Chateauneuf-du-Pape - it's stunning.

The desserts are legit a gift from the heavens...

Try to choose just one of their sinfully good sweet treats, we guarantee you will end up ordering more than just the one.

Our faves are the Tiramisu, Caramel Slice, and the Chocolate Brownie.

Tbh I've made the trek out here on the DART purely for that gooey nutty chocco brownie alone. It's insanely good.

They do 'Movie Mondays' on their big screen...

Outdoor flicks are great but considering this isle is always freezing they usually only go ahead in the summer.

No so in The Doghouse, who set up a cosy cinema area in their canopy covered outdoor seating section, complete with comfy chairs and throws.

Past screenings included classics such as Dirty Dancing, Something About Mary, and Titanic.

The best thing of all: It's DOG FRIENDLY <3

The only thing that makes a wine and pizza night even more perfect is having an adorable li'l pooch curled up around your legs, and you'll find some of the cutest pups in Dublin here.

Every time I've been in there's been a happy little doggo chilling out nearby.

Can you tell I'm completely and utterly obsessed with this place?

Next time you're thinking of where to head for a chilled evening, either with some pals or solo, you can't go wrong with The Dog House Blues.

Whether it's a night spent wrapped up in blankets by the fire or a bright summer's eve on the terrace, you'll soon be as in love with this beaut as I am - swear.

