This tasty new ramen bar will help cure your post-Bank Holiday blues

If you're suffering from a case of the post-Bank Holiday blues, a warming bowl of ramen from Shoyu will sort you right out.

A different Bank Holiday Monday to many I've experienced in the past, but while I'm sans hangover (sorry for being smug, this is a rare occurrence) the post-Bank Hol blues have still decided to make an appearance. The last of the summer three-day weekends is making me all kinds of mopey. Probably doesn't help that Abba's Slipping Through My Fingers is playing in the background...

Only one thing for it - a big bowl of ramen. Not what you thought I was going to say? Hear me out. There are two surefire ways to help a case of the blues; food and the sea, and the new ramen pop-up out in Bray combines the two.

Headed up by many of the same guys from Catalyst Coffee (another Bray staple - whopper coffee), Shoyu is a funky ramen pop-up located just behind Box Burger. And their food is damn good. Below is the veggie ramen option, which comes with your choice of seasoned egg or cannellini beans (trust me and go for the egg).

Amongst the other menu offerings, you'll find various small bites such as kimchi toast and miso-glazed cauliflower (both of which are as aesthetically pleasing as they are tasty). Try the rice beer while you're there too, hair of the dog and all that.

Open Friday to Monday, they only accept walk-ins so just call over, give your name and then bide your time taking in that good sea air. You'll be cured in no time.

READ NEXT: A pint of plain face mask is your only man