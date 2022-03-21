A new addition to Dublin's already thriving pizza scene.

This time in the heart of Temple Bar.

In the last few years, Dublin's pizza game has been upped significantly. The addition of spots like Dublin Pizza Company, Sano and of course, Coke Lane, along with the healthy supply of top quality cheese from the likes of Toonsbridge and Macroom, it's a good time to be a pizza lover in the capital.

And the good times keep on rolling, with the addition of Coke Lane's new sister restaurant Southpaw.

The new spot specialises in pizza portafoglio - a classic Neapolitan street food where the pizza is folded in a particular way that makes it easy to eat while walking around. For carbs on the go.

Southpaw opened its doors in the heart of Temple Bar on Paddy's Day, and have been serving up a storm ever since. For a look at how the pizza becomes portafoglio, see the post below:

It's like if a pizza and a kebab had a baby. We're on board.

Along with folded & finished pizza, Southpaw have a drool-worthy selection of cannolis for afters - this Pistachio/Ricotta/Mascarpone flavoured beauty is just crying out to be sampled.

The Southpaw menu keeps it simple with six different options - Pecorino, Nduja, Porchetta and Mortadella, along with two plant based portafoglios - vegan pepperoni and portobello mushroom.

We look forward to paying them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/southpawdublin

READ NEXT: 13 Dublin spots for some food and a boogie after