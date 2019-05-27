Here’s Where You’ll Find The Best Pastéis de Nata In Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

I recently visited Lisbon and discovered the wonderfully delicious treat that is Pastéis de Nata.

Since then, I’ve had a craving, a hunger, an urge to indulge in one of these crumbly, creamy tarts again. Problem is, I’m in Dublin.

Well, my prayers were answered when The Cupcake Bloke recently opened their new bakery in Rialto.

It’s a dream come true!

 

 

These eggy, custard tarts are a godsend, one is never enough – it’s the perfect treat.

The Bakery opened recently and it’s been a hot topic amongst Dublin foodies. They make some of the most sublime cakes and stunning cupcakes you’ll ever lay eyes on.

The Bakery by The Cupcake Bloke is open from Monday to Saturday between 8am-6pm. They’re also super fun on Instagram and always have the craic on their storiesDeffo worth a follow.

Any one else hear their stomach rumbling?

Comments
Latest Podcast

