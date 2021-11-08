Hurray, Coppers is back on Tuesday Nights!

They've only been back three weeks, but it already feels like they never left!

It was a good day when Coppers returned after its 20 month pandemic hiatus on the 22nd October. This is their third week back in business, and they've decided open up on Tuesdays again. A big hurray for all you midweek partiers. Doors open at 9pm and you can get in for free until 10pm.

Now you can dance the night away on a Tuesday night as well. Life really is getting back to normal.

You can already reserve your free ticket from this link. Tuesdays are a strictly over 21s event.

Have you been back to Coppers yet?

Header image via Instagram/copperfacejacks

READ ON: Vegan Sandwich Co turned a fridge malfunction into an amazing money raising opportunity