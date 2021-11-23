Pieta House launches new campaign for those struggling during the holidays

By Katy Thornton

November 23, 2021 at 9:06am

Pieta House launches new campaign for those struggling during the holidays

Pieta House encourages speaking up this holiday season!

While the holidays are a time of great joy for many, for others they can be difficult. People can feel isolated and alone in the face of all the merriment. That's why Pieta House is launching their Hope Over Silence campaign. This campaign seeks to encourage those feeling low to reach out to friends and family. You can support this initiative by placing a candle in your window to represent hope this Thursday 25th November at 7pm. Instead of a moment of silence, those participating are encouraged to reach out to a loved one instead.

Brand ambassadors Louise Cooney and Shane Carthy will also join in on Thursday.

Of the season Carthy says:

"There are many things that can trigger anxiety and a feeling of loneliness at Christmas so it’s important that we ensure we stay connected and speak up to ensure hope – over silence."

This campaign emphasises the good in speaking up, in an effort to help those who are struggling this holiday season.

Leigh Kenny, Regional Manager and Therapist of Pieta says: "In 2020, over 20% of Pieta’s overall clients for the year contacted us in December. The intensity of Christmas and the expectation to be continuously cheerful can amplify feelings of hopelessness and loneliness."

If you're struggling and need to avail of Pieta services, please visit www.pieta.ie for all centre contact details. Pieta provides 24/7 support – if you are suicidal, self-harming or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444.

Header image via Legacy Communications

