Dublin dance festival organising DJ dance set for kids

If you've been looking for a way to keep the kids busy (and tire them out at the same time) then this is it. Organised as part of Dublin Dance Festival, Tiny Dancer is a DJ set for kids. Returning for the festival once again, this year's show will take place online so you can stage the dance party from your own home.

A festival favourite with little ones, Tiny Dancer has proven to be as popular with grown-up carers. I know we're all sick to the teeth of Zoom at this stage but throw it on for 30 minutes, dance your heart out and we guarantee you'll feel all the better for it.

Saying that it's time for the kids to "throw some shapes and bust out their best moves", DJ Donal Dineen will hit the decks for a very special "musical rollercoaster ride". Expect dance tunes from every era and every corner of the globe so you're sure to leave with a few new bops to add to the Spotify playlist. Aimed at kids up to the age of nine, but as I've already mentioned - it's gone down well with much older kids as well so don't let age stop you from partaking (with or without the kiddos).

If your interest has been piqued, then make sure to register for the event ahead of time - it's free to attend but you'll need to have your name on the list so you get the link to join (registration will close four hours before the event). Taking place Sunday, June 7th at 3pm. Be there or be square.

Keep your eyes on the festival website for the full line-up of events (there's lots on to keep everyone happy)/

