This is the Big Mac sauce recipe that Colin Farrell mentioned on the Late Late

By James Fenton

May 31, 2020 at 5:32pm

It's not often the Late Late has you reaching for a pen and paper but when Colin Farrell mentions 'Big Mac sauce recipe', there's sure to be plenty taking note.

The Castleknock actor appeared on the final episode of the Late Late series on Friday night and told Ryan Tubridy about everything he's been getting up to during lockdown.

Like many of us, Colin is grateful for Netflix and as for his diet, he said: "If I eat any more Ben & Jerry's I may start lactating myself." Quite.

There was another aspect of Farrell's eating habits that pricked up the ears of viewers though and that was the revelation that he's been making Big Mac sauce from scratch. The Dumbo star is a known Abrakebabra fan some may have expected him to be whipping together some doner kebabs.

In any case, Colin told Ryan that he's been learning how to make the famous Big Mac on YouTube and happened to mention that it was the content creator was Australian. Lo and behold, a Twitter user has found that the actor was referring to this video by Low Carb Life...

The ingredients underneath the video are listed as follows:

3/4 cup Mayonnaise

* 2 tsp mustard

* 2 tbsp diced hamburger pickles

* 1 tablespoon White wine or plain white Vinegar

* 2 tablespoon finely minced onion

* 2 teaspoons Stevia or Swerve

* 1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika

* 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder

* 1/2 teaspoon Onion Powder

With queues for drive-thru McDonald's pretty crazy at the minute, you might be best off sticking a couple of burgers on the grill and trying out this recipe.

Cheers for the tip, Col. You can check out the method in full in the above video.

