A new horsebox coffee shop opens in Loughlinstown today

In my 2021 brain, horse box = coffee. These days, if we were to see a horse box with an actual horse in it, it would be surprising!

However, in saying this, it is so fun to see so many new places pop up recently. This brand new coffee shop will be located on the slip road off the Loughlinstown roundabout (if you're aiming for town) beside Jim Rock Motors on the N11.

505 Coffee is a gorgeously re-vamped horse box. We think they've done a whopper job giving this bad boy a new lease of life! The guys at 505 Coffee will be serving up treats, smoothies and Badger & Dodo coffee from today 17th April.

We love seeing new businesses pop up, especially in these weird times. If these guys are close by, make sure to drop down and give them some support on their first day!

Lead Image via Instagram/505coffee_

