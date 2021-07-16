Try this unreal new bakery for the Saturday morning coffee and pastry run

By Lynda Keogh

July 16, 2021 at 7:46pm

You've probably heard of a Cronut, but c'mere, have you heard of a Croissant Bun?

The ArtyBaker is pretty new to the scene; it is the baby of the talented Romain Tessier. Not only are his bakes incredibly tasty - they're so innovative! Taking his own twist on a croissant and cronut, Romain has created the Croissant Bun! This is a tiramisu croissant bun; a flaky croissant casing filled with layers of delicious tiramisu. Insanely good.

Or if you aren't quite so adventurous we would recommend trying one of their zebra striped Chocolate Croissants. Instagrammable and incredibly delicious.

You'll find the ArtyBaker at Sandycove Store & Yard, Tuesday - Sunday from 9am until they sell out. Things sell out really quick so we definitely recommend getting down early!

What would be first on your list to try?

Lead Image via Instagram/artybaker

