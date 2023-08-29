15 noise measuring systems have been installed at Dublin Airport

By Katy Thornton

August 29, 2023 at 12:34pm

A further eight will be installed by this time next year.

There are now 15 permanent noise measuring systems in community locations surrounding Dublin Airport, following a direction by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to DAA.

In November 2022, ANCA issued this direction to install and maintain permanent noise measuring systems in 23 community locations. The implementation was set to be phased, with no fewer than 15 of these systems to be installed before 24 August 2023, with the remaining eight to be operational by 24 August 2024.

The 15 locations now live on Webtrak are:

  1. Ashbourne                               
  2. Balcultry                               
  3. Bay Lane                               
  4. Bishopswood                               
  5. Coast Road, Portmarnock
  6. Donabate
  7. Dunboyne
  8. Feltrim
  9. Malahide Demesne
  10. Roundwood
  11. St. Davids
  12. St. Doolaghs
  13. St. Margaret’s
  14. Summerhill
  15. Swords
Data from these systems can be found on the Webtrak website.

Header image via Fingal County Council

