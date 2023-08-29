15 noise measuring systems have been installed at Dublin Airport

A further eight will be installed by this time next year.

There are now 15 permanent noise measuring systems in community locations surrounding Dublin Airport, following a direction by the Aircraft Noise Competent Authority (ANCA) to DAA.

In November 2022, ANCA issued this direction to install and maintain permanent noise measuring systems in 23 community locations. The implementation was set to be phased, with no fewer than 15 of these systems to be installed before 24 August 2023, with the remaining eight to be operational by 24 August 2024.

The 15 locations now live on Webtrak are:

Ashbourne Balcultry Bay Lane Bishopswood Coast Road, Portmarnock Donabate Dunboyne Feltrim Malahide Demesne Roundwood St. Davids St. Doolaghs St. Margaret’s Summerhill Swords

Data from these systems can be found on the Webtrak website.

