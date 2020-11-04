Close

A building was damaged after a collision on George's Street last night

By James Fenton

November 4, 2020 at 1:13pm

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to an incident on George's Street last night in which a car collided with a building.

DFB have posted images from the scene along with the caption 'Overnight firefighters from Tara Street fire station were called to a car / building collision. The front of the building on George's Street was damaged'.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

