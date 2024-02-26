Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

Tributes have been pouring in for Ann, who had been sleeping rough in Dublin for a number of years.

A vigil will be held in Dublin city centre this evening for Ann Delaney, a well-known homeless woman who passed away over the weekend.

Ann was found on Sunday near Tesco on Aungier Street, an area she was well known to frequent. Candles, cards and flowers have been left at the spot, with groups of people stopping by to remember Ann throughout the day.

Tributes have also been pouring in online, with people remembering Ann as a "kind soul", who would often pass on money given to her to other homeless people she believed needed it more.

Liberty Soup Run, a non-profit community group who look after homeless people in Dublin are holding a small vigil for Ann on Aungier Street tonight. From 8pm the charity will be letting off balloons and playing some of Ann's favourite songs.

Heart broken 💔 still can't belive that you passes away Ann. Guys liberty soup run will be down were ann passed away at 8pm today we will be letting off balloons 🎈 and playing couple off Ann's songs that she loved we would like you join us to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/P5r2F5LYRj — Liberty Soup run (@run_soup89131) February 26, 2024

A notice for Ann was published on rip.ie this morning, reading:

“Ann Delaney, Dromagh, Crettyard, Co Laois/Carlow, February 25th at St James’s Hospital, Dublin aged 47 years.

“Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, mother, brothers Thomas, John, Ciaran and Paul, sisters Siobhán, Tricia, Roisin and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends".

