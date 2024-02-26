Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

February 26, 2024 at 4:35pm

Share:

Tributes have been pouring in for Ann, who had been sleeping rough in Dublin for a number of years.

A vigil will be held in Dublin city centre this evening for Ann Delaney, a well-known homeless woman who passed away over the weekend.

Ann was found on Sunday near Tesco on Aungier Street, an area she was well known to frequent. Candles, cards and flowers have been left at the spot, with groups of people stopping by to remember Ann throughout the day.

Tributes have also been pouring in online, with people remembering Ann as a "kind soul", who would often pass on money given to her to other homeless people she believed needed it more.

Liberty Soup Run, a non-profit community group who look after homeless people in Dublin are holding a small vigil for Ann on Aungier Street tonight. From 8pm the charity will be letting off balloons and playing some of Ann's favourite songs.

A notice for Ann was published on rip.ie this morning, reading:

“Ann Delaney, Dromagh, Crettyard, Co Laois/Carlow, February 25th at St James’s Hospital, Dublin aged 47 years.

“Beloved daughter of Mary and the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, mother, brothers Thomas, John, Ciaran and Paul, sisters Siobhán, Tricia, Roisin and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends".

Header image via rip.ie / Valerie Reid for Lovin. 

READ NEXT: 

- Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

Share:

Latest articles

5 recent openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin now

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

WIN €17,000 for your business: Square want to give one lucky business owner the prize of a lifetime

A new pottery painting studio has just opened in Smithfield

You may also love

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

'Save D-Light' Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

Dublin Fire Brigade advise public to avoid Rathgar due to large workshop fire