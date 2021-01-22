Close

Application submitted to build Dublin's tallest building

By Brian Dillon

January 22, 2021 at 11:20am

The Dublin skyline could be getting quite the makeover as an application has been submitted to build Dublin's tallest building.

The proposed new build would be made up of over 1,000 apartments (including 100 social housing units) and would be 45 stories tall. Waterfront South Central in the Docklands, if approved, would stand at 155 metres. The current tallest building in the city Capital Dock, which stands at 79 metres tall.

The proposed build would comprise of a range of amenities for visitors as well as residents, namely a viewing deck, a visitor experience, Dublin’s highest restaurant, a pop-up restaurant incubator space, start-up office incubator space, cafes, crèche facilities, restaurants, a farmers’ market, a bakery, and a waterfront townhall space, The Irish Times reports.

Ronan Group Real Estate says, "a waterfront Townhall space that will be made freely available to the local community, designed to host meetings, events, music, dance, and drama groups."

The proposed plan for Dublin's tallest building is yet to be approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Image via Ronan Group Real Estate.
