Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Artist who sculpted iconic Molly Malone statue has passed away

By Sarah Finnan

June 10, 2020 at 9:53am

Share:

The Dublin artist who sculpted the Molly Malone statue has passed away.

Renowned Dublin born sculptor Jeanne Rynhart, whose past work includes the iconic statue of Molly Malone, has passed away at the age of 74. A former student of the National College of Art and Design, Jeanne graduated in 1969 and spent some time living over in England before returning to Ireland to settle in Co Cork with her family.

Standing tall in Dublin's fair city, the Molly Malone statue was first unveiled back in 1988. Now found outside the Dublin Tourist Office on Suffolk Street, the statue is a popular photo stop for tourists and has come to be one of the city's most well-recognised landmarks.

While the Molly Malone statue is perhaps one of Jeanne's most famous pieces of work, some of the artist's other work includes two Annie Moore statues - one down in Cobh in Cork which includes Annie's two brothers, the other on display across the water over on Ellis Island in New York. Crafted to commemorate the first immigrant to be processed at the Ellis Island Immigration station back in January of 1892, Ireland's then-president Mary Robinson attended a special dedication ceremony of the sculpture when it was presented to Ellis Island in 1993.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Justin Bieber calls on Irish singer to use her platform and support Black Lives Matter Movement

Netflix makes powerful documentary 13th free to watch online

The Chase's Shaun Wallace shares his experience of racial prejudice

RTE looking for singletons to take part in second season of Pulling With My Parents

You may also love

McDonald's reopening restaurants to walk-in customers this month

Decathlon opening flagship store in Dublin this weekend

Minister Harris in talks with salons over early reopening

Seats could be installed on Hill 16 to ensure social distancing at Croke Park

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.