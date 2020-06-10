Artist who sculpted iconic Molly Malone statue has passed away

The Dublin artist who sculpted the Molly Malone statue has passed away.

Renowned Dublin born sculptor Jeanne Rynhart, whose past work includes the iconic statue of Molly Malone, has passed away at the age of 74. A former student of the National College of Art and Design, Jeanne graduated in 1969 and spent some time living over in England before returning to Ireland to settle in Co Cork with her family.

Standing tall in Dublin's fair city, the Molly Malone statue was first unveiled back in 1988. Now found outside the Dublin Tourist Office on Suffolk Street, the statue is a popular photo stop for tourists and has come to be one of the city's most well-recognised landmarks.

While the Molly Malone statue is perhaps one of Jeanne's most famous pieces of work, some of the artist's other work includes two Annie Moore statues - one down in Cobh in Cork which includes Annie's two brothers, the other on display across the water over on Ellis Island in New York. Crafted to commemorate the first immigrant to be processed at the Ellis Island Immigration station back in January of 1892, Ireland's then-president Mary Robinson attended a special dedication ceremony of the sculpture when it was presented to Ellis Island in 1993.

