BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident on South Circular Road, between Griffith College and Leonard's Corner, at the National Stadium.

An under 18s and under 22s boxing finals was taking place at the time of the shooting.

Local residents have reported hearing several gun shots fired in the area and the scene is currently closed off. Gardai helicopters are currently circling over the South Circular Road area.

It's understood that one man was shot and is currently being treated by emergency personnel. 3News are reporting that the man shot is a "well know senior associate of the Hutch family."

BREAKING - reports of shots being fired close to National Staidum in Dublin — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) January 26, 2018

Associate of Hutch family injured in suspected shooting close to National Boxing Stadium on south circular road in the last 20 minutes. Serious amount of emergency services at scene. More on @3NewsIreland at 10. — Mick McCaffrey (@mccaffreymick) January 26, 2018

Heavy Garda presence outside the National Stadium on Dublin's South Circular Road after reported shooting. pic.twitter.com/0gRfe63vMt — Dónal O'Flynn (@donaloflynn) January 26, 2018

Header image:Dónal O'Flynn Media