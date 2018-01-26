News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Gardai helicopters are currently overhead

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident on South Circular Road, between Griffith College and Leonard's Corner, at the National Stadium. 

An under 18s and under 22s boxing finals was taking place at the time of the shooting.

Local residents have reported hearing several gun shots fired in the area and the scene is currently closed off. Gardai helicopters are currently circling over the South Circular Road area. 

It's understood that one man was shot and is currently being treated by emergency personnel. 3News are reporting that the man shot is a "well know senior associate of the Hutch family."

More to follow...

Header image:Dónal O'Flynn Media

