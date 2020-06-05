Close

Changes to Phase 2 as people allowed to travel anywhere within their county

By Brian Dillon

June 5, 2020 at 1:45pm

The government has announced some changes to Phase 2 of the roadmap to reopening the Irish economy and the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Until now, people have been allowed to travel within 5km of their homes. According to the original roadmap, this was due to be extended to 20km on Monday, June 8. But the government has announced that from Monday, people will be allowed to travel anywhere within their county.

There is much speculation that the government may speed up the reopening of pubs and the lifting of travel restrictions, but this has not been confirmed.

The announcement already has Twitter talking, with one user writing, "From the boundary with Co. Waterford near Youghal to Lamb's Head is a 194km drive, all within Co. Cork. The same distance would see me through Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth, all the way to Dundalk. How can this be policed? It can't."

Leo Varadkar is expected to make a full announcement on the second phase of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. A specific time has not yet been announced. Be sure to check in with Lovin for updates throughout the day.

Yesterday, discussions were held on introducing minor changes to the roadmap map such as bringing forward the reopening of playgrounds from phase 3 into phase 2.

The Taoiseach is expected to confirm that large retail outlets can reopen on Monday, as long as they have street entrances. There will be strict new queuing measures in place as businesses will have to ensure that queues do not pass the length of their own shopfront under new protocols brought in by Dublin City Council.

