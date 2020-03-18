Close

  • Conan Byrne has arrived at the Aviva Stadium having raised nearly €12,000 for charity

Conan Byrne has arrived at the Aviva Stadium having raised nearly €12,000 for charity

By James Fenton

March 18, 2020 at 5:37pm

Footballer Conan Byrne has arrived at the Aviva Stadium after undertaking a marathon walk to Dublin's League Of Ireland grounds today.

Former Shelbourne and St. Patrick's Athletic man Conan Byrne did the walk to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society and his monumental efforts have seen him raise nearly €12,000.

Setting off from Shels' Tolka Park stadium in Drumcondra earlier this morning, he then took in Bohemians' Dalymount Park in Phibsboro, Pats' Richmond Park ground in Inchicore, Shamrock Rovers' Tallaght Stadium, Cabinteely's Stradbrook Road pitch and the UCD Bowl. The Aviva Stadium finally came into view around 5.29pm, marking a job well done by the midfielder/primary school teacher.

Throughout the day, Conan has been donning the jerseys of each club he has visited and this appeared to be a particular sticking point when he had to put on Shamrock Rovers attire.

Byrne has definitely earned his rest this evening and if you would like to make a contribution you can do so via this link.

