Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • A footballer is doing a charity walk taking in seven Dublin stadiums today

A footballer is doing a charity walk taking in seven Dublin stadiums today

By James Fenton

March 18, 2020 at 8:46am

Share:

League Of Ireland footballer Conan Byrne is undertaking a marathon walk today which will take in seven stadiums in Dublin.

Former St. Patrick's Athletic and Shelbourne midfielder Conan Byrne is doing the charity walk to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society after the organisation had to cancel its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser.

Byrne, who is also a primary school teacher, explains on his GoFundMe page that he "can't go to work at this present time due to Covid-19," before adding that he has "decided to undertake a marathon walk taking in every League of Ireland Stadium in the Dublin and County Dublin region starting off in Tolka Park and finishing at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 18."

Earlier this morning, Conan made the relatively short walk from Shelbourne's Tolka Park ground in Drumcondra to Bohemians' Dalymount Park in Phibsboro. He will then make his way towards Inchicore to take in Pats' Richmond Park before striding to Shamrock Rovers' Tallaght Stadium.

Byrne, who won the FAI Cup with St. Pat's in 2014, will then head over to Cabinteely's Stradbrook Road and the UCD Bowl before finally arriving at the Aviva Stadium.

It's a great initiative and just one of several examples of the kindness on display during these times of uncertainty. At the time of writing, Conan has raised €3,000 over his €4,000 goal and if it's something you'd like to contribute to, you can do so here.

Share:

Latest articles

Brown Thomas, Arnotts and BT2 to close until further notice

New use for Bingo Loco vans helping the Dublin housebound

Michael D got the dogs out today and Sioda seems to be on the mend

PICS: Paddy's Day in Temple Bar 2019 v 2020 is quite the contrast

You may also love

Brown Thomas, Arnotts and BT2 to close until further notice

Croke Park to be used as a Covid-19 drive-thru testing facility

Rathfarnham restaurant offering free daily meals for over 60s

Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appear outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy