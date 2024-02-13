'Save D-Light' Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

"Is DCC going to protect or close down another Arts and Community Space?"

D-Light Studio, based in Ballybough, have taken to socials to appeal for help as they are at "huge risk of closure".

The studio is a social enterprise, where profits go directly towards developing and curating not-for-profit initiatives such as:

Artists' residencies

Exhibitions

Music gigs

Performances

Shows

Markets

Wellbeing activities

Community events

Workshops and talks

Subsidising artists' amid and community rental rates

Advertisement

D-Light have been operating out of their Ballybough space for 15 years, and have been negotiating with Dublin City Council (DCC) for four years for a long-term lease. The studio are now being forced to leave to allow for fire safety works, with no lease security, no time frame for the works, and no support to continue. Their main concern is that this exit from the building will be the end for them.

Concerned that yet another art and culture space is set to be shut down, the studio are asking the public to sign a petition on their behalf.

What D-Light Studios are asking for:

For DCC, their legal landlord, to immediately undertake the necessary and required fire safety works while respecting their occupancy of the space.

For DCC to guarantee their tenancy with a lease.

Advertisement

You can sign the petition here to show your support.

Header images via Instagram / D-Light Studio

READ ON: Not so vegan-friendly: Plant-based businesses on the acute impact of the hospitality crisis